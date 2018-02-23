Rescue underway after bridge collapse in Port Bruce

Elgin County OPP report that police, fire, and ambulance are on scene at the Imperial Road bridge following its collapse Friday afternoon.

A rescue operation is underway but, fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Photos from the scene show a dump truck partly in the water on the collapsed bridge in Port Bruce, roughly 25 km southeast of St. Thomas.

The collapse comes days after heavy rainfall hit the region. At one point, OPP warned that there was the potential for flooding to force residents out of their homes in Port Bruce though that did not come to pass.