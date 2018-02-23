Chatham-Kent under state of emergency, Thamesville issued voluntary evacuation order

Chatham-Kent is the latest southwestern Ontario community to face the threat of flooding in the wake of mild temperatures, melting snowbanks, and heavy rain.

Mayor Randy Hope declared a state of emergency Friday morning due to the threat of flooding along the Thames River. Hope also requested an immediate voluntary evacuation of the community of Thamesville.

Volunteer firefighters are going door to door to inform residents.

“Information received from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) indicated the Thames River will peak near Thamesville sometime between six and nine p.m.,” Hope said.

The local conservation authority noted that there could be a half-metre of water throughout the community on Friday, but that estimate is subject to change.

The John D. Bradley Centre opened at noon as an emergency shelter.

“We are asking residents to take a 72-hour supply of medication and personal items with them since the water may remain high for several days,” Hope added.

Several roads and parking lots are also closed due to flooding, including Kent Centre-Bedford Road and River Line between Harwich Road and Mull Road.

A complete list of closures due to the flooding can be found on the Chatham-Kent website.