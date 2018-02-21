Feds lift all bovine tuberculosis quarantines from Prairie farms

The federal government says all quarantines imposed on Prairie farms and ranches because of a few cases of bovine tuberculosis (TB) have been lifted.

Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay said no additional cases of the infectious disease have been detected.

Bovine TB was found on an Alberta ranch in September 2016 and a total of six cattle from that herd tested positive for the same strain of the respiratory disease.

During the investigation, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency imposed quarantines on 170 ranches and farms in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and more than 30,000 cattle were tested.

The federal government said it has paid out $39 million in compensation to producers for 11,500 animals that were destroyed.

MacAulay said only a few cases being found during the investigation allowed Canada to retain its trade status with no disruption to international beef markets.