Livestock and forage-related research projects to help Sask. farmers, ranchers

The federal and provincial governments are investing $6.3 million into 24 livestock and forage-related research projects aimed at improving the Saskatchewan agriculture industry.

The funding announcement on Wednesday is being provided through the province’s Agriculture Development Fund (ADF).

“Investing in research and innovation helps ensure that Saskatchewan remains a competitive and world-class agricultural research hub,” Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart said in a press release.

“Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers benefit from the knowledge and tools developed by this research.”

The projects include researching new vaccine strategies to help lessen economic costs to cattle producers as well as new knowledge on DNA paternity integration that will enable better breeding decisions for beef cows.

The governments are also committing $2 million over two years to support the Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence (LFCE) in Saskatoon.

“The LFCE links together all aspects of the livestock value chain to improve production here at home, across the country and abroad,” LFCE steering committee member Dr. Mary Buhr said in a statement.

“Investment from government allows the LFCE to strive toward its goal of being a leader in developing research, people, tools and techniques for healthy, sustainable and competitive growth in the livestock and forage industries of Saskatchewan and Canada.”

ADF funding is provided under the federal-provincial-territorial initiative Growing Forward 2.