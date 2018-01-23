Canada
January 23, 2018 5:24 pm
Updated: January 23, 2018 5:28 pm

B.C. company Clean Seed moving operations to Saskatchewan due to tax break

By Staff The Canadian Press

Brad Wall said Clean Seed plans to move a big part of its operations to Saskatchewan over the next three years, including 20 jobs.

Government of Saskatchewan / Supplied
A A

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says a tax break has helped entice a B.C.-based company, Clean Seed Agricultural Technologies Ltd., to establish an operation in the province.

Brad Wall said the company has qualified for incentives that will see it pay a lower corporate income tax rate.

READ MORE: A&W invests $5M in world-class facilities at U of S for beef, forage research

Wall said Clean Seed plans to move a big part of its operations to Saskatchewan over the next three years, including 20 jobs.

The company was approved under a program called the Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive.

Clean Seed said its technology allows producers to seed without tilling and to tailor seeding to specific soil conditions.

The company, which has a facility in Midale, said it has developed the technology and is now focusing on commercializing its CX-6 SMART Seeder.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Agriculture
Brad Wall
Burnaby
Burnaby BC
Burnaby British Columbia
Clean Seed
Clean Seed Agricultural Technologies
Midale
Midale Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall
Saskatchwean
Tax Break

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News