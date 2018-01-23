B.C. company Clean Seed moving operations to Saskatchewan due to tax break

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says a tax break has helped entice a B.C.-based company, Clean Seed Agricultural Technologies Ltd., to establish an operation in the province.

Brad Wall said the company has qualified for incentives that will see it pay a lower corporate income tax rate.

Wall said Clean Seed plans to move a big part of its operations to Saskatchewan over the next three years, including 20 jobs.

The company was approved under a program called the Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive.

Clean Seed said its technology allows producers to seed without tilling and to tailor seeding to specific soil conditions.

The company, which has a facility in Midale, said it has developed the technology and is now focusing on commercializing its CX-6 SMART Seeder.