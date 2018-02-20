Kingston hit with rain warning — in February

It might seem odd to talk about a significant rainfall event in the dead of winter — but that’s what is happening in Kingston this week.

Wendy Adlam lives in one of Kingston’s more flood-prone neighbourhoods. Tuesday morning her home’s sump pump kicked into action.

“It’s always something that’s on our mind,” Adlam said. “We just upgraded our sump pump to a more powerful one, and we do have the old one on standby still.”

Thankfully for Adlam, and countless others who worry about their homes flooding, this storm doesn’t seem like it caused too much water damage to homeowners.

The city’s public works department, as is the case during all significant weather events, kept a close eye on the weather forecast to ensure no issues arose in its problem flooding areas.

The forecasted 30 to 50 millimetres of rain would have been an issue if it fell over a shorter period of time.

“That amount of rain over a 24 to 48 hour period is no problem. That amount of rain over a two or three or four hour period is a different story entirely,” said Bill Linnen, public works operations manager. “It does tax the storm system.”

Linnen added that he expects an early spring, and the usual floods that come with it may be just around the corner.