Double-digit temperatures forecast for southern Ontario, localized flooding possible

With warmer temperatures and “significant” rainfall set to arrive in southern Ontario on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials say there is an increased chance of localized flooding.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several areas, including the Greater Toronto Area, Peterborough, Kingston and Ottawa.

“A warm front associated with a low pressure area will move through the region [Monday night], bringing a significant amount of rain with it,” the statement said.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said in addition to the rainfall, double-digit temperatures are expected before the cold returns.

“The moisture will come in waves over the next few days. The first steady period of rain will begin this evening and last into Tuesday morning, so that could slow down the commute,” Hull said.

“More off-and-on rain is expected into early Wednesday until a cold front moves in and drops temperatures below freezing by Wednesday night, so things could get slippery.”

Hull said parts of the GTA and southern Ontario could receive 25 to 50 millimetres of rainfall.

Rainfall warnings were also issued for parts of central Ontario.

The forecast has prompted agencies to issue statements warning of potential localized flooding and officials urged residents to use caution near waterways.

“All rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions. Ponding may occur in low-lying areas,” a flood outlook issued by Toronto and Region Conservation stated.

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks, cold water temperature, and the potential for ice jamming could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies.”

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, Toronto could see daytime highs of 15 C and 14 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

In the Kingston area, the temperature is forecast to be a few degrees cooler.