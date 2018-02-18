Four injured Winnipeg Jets getting closer to a return

There were four very familiar faces at Sunday’s optional morning skate for the Winnipeg Jets.

Injured forwards Shawn Matthias and Brandon Tanev, along with goalies Steve Mason and Michael Hutchinson all practiced on Sunday.

Matthias and Tanev were both wearing the bright yellow non-contact jerseys. Tanev has been out since Feb. 3 with an upper body injury, while Matthias has missed the last 13 games with an upper body ailment.

“We’re waiting to see this week,” Jets’ head coach Paul Maurice said. “Matthias and Tanev are the two closest to getting back to contact sweaters.”

Despite missing the last five games, Tanev still leads the Jets in hits by a wide margin. He has recorded 142 of them in 46 games this season. Dustin Byfuglien is second on the team with 110.

Mason and Hutchinson are both coming back from concussions.

Mason has been diagnosed with two concussions this season and has only appeared in three games since Nov. 25.

“They’re both facing shots now,” Maurice said. “So they’ll kind of continue along that and they’ll be tested at some point this week to get at least back into full practice mode.”

The Jets have also been playing without defenceman Jacob Trouba and forward Adam Lowry, but neither are expected back anytime soon.

The Jets host the Florida Panthers later on Sunday and will face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday to close out their 10 game home-stand.

WATCH: Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice with an injury update