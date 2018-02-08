Winnipeg Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson out with concussion

Michael Hutchinson has joined the growing list of injured Winnipeg Jets after suffering a concussion.

The goalie was hurt during Tuesday’s morning skate ahead of Winnipeg’s game against the Arizona Coyotes. A shot was tipped in front of the net, causing the puck to strike Hutchinson in the mask.

“He was fine but started feeling unusual after (Wednesday’s) skate so he was tested,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said.

Hutchinson has served as the Jets’ backup goalie ever since Steve Mason suffered his second concussion of the season last month.

Winnipeg has called Eric Comrie up from the Manitoba Moose to replace Hutchinson. Comrie has won 15 of the 25 AHL games he’s played this year, posting a 2.54 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. He allowed five goals in a 30-save loss in December during a previous stint in the NHL.

Eight members of the Jets are currently out with various injuries.