Mark Scheifele could return to Winnipeg Jets lineup Friday

WINNIPEG – After being out with an injury for more than a month, Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele is ready to return to the lineup.

“I feel really good but right now, it is in the doctor’s hands,” Scheifele said following Monday’s practice. “They are the experts and I need to see him to make sure everything is healing perfect.”

That appointment was scheduled for Monday but Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice expects Scheifele to suit up for Friday’s home game against the St. Louis Blues.

“He got thought the practice (Monday) and we will see when he comes back in tomorrow,” Maurice said. “I don’t have him in the lineup but if he has two more days like that, then he will play against St. Louis.”

Scheifele suffered an upper-body injury on Dec. 27 in a game against the Edmonton Oilers. He didn’t want to talk specifics about the injury.

“You go to the boards and get hit a million times in a year and one, when you don’t expect to hurt you, hurts you,” he said.

“It’s tough. It gets boring being in a sling for as long as I was. I was pretty immobilized for the start of it.”

Scheifele said he had to rely on his family and teammates during his time away from the rink. His brother also came to Winnipeg to help him pass the time.

“They made healing quicker and easier,” he said.

In his absence, Blake Wheeler moved from right wing to centre. Scheifele said he was keeping an eye on what the Jets captain did in his position.

“He has been awesome, playing solid all over the ice, making plays just like he always is,” Scheifele said. “He has stepped up his game. We are lucky to have him.”

The Jets are still dealing with several other injuries. When the team hosts the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, Adam Lowery, Brandon Tanev, Matt Hendricks, Shawn Matthias and Steve Mason won’t be in the lineup.