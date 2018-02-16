Wheeler, Scheifele have three-point games to help Winnipeg Jets down Colorado Avalanche

WINNIPEG – Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had three-point games as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-1 on Friday.

Wheeler ended a 15-game goal drought with a pair of goals and one assist and Scheifele picked up a trio of helpers, giving the centre seven points in his last three games.

Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg (34-15-9), which was playing the eighth of a 10-game (5-2-1) homestand. Dustin Byfuglien and Tyler Myers each had two assists and Laine added one.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves to pick up his 30th win of the season. It was the most wins by a Jets goalie since the franchise moved to Winnipeg from Atlanta prior to the 2011-12 season. Former netminder Ondrej Pavelec had 29 wins the first season.

Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen nixed Hellebuyck’s shutout bid when he scored unassisted on a wraparound with 5:56 left in the third period.

Colorado goalie Jonathan Bernier was pulled following the second period after Winnipeg went up 4-0 on 20 shots. Semyon Varlamov stopped six of the eight shots he faced in relief for the Avalanche (31-22-4).