Petition circulating opposing Montreal’s plan to close part of Mount Royal to drivers

Driving over the mountain will soon be a thing of the past.

Earlier this month, the city said it will close part of Camillien Houde Way to cars for the spring and summer, as a pilot project.

But Côte-des-Neiges resident Jennifer Crane and thousands of others are trying to stop that from becoming a reality.

“It’s very, very concerning for residents and people who just like to take this road because it’s a nice road,” said Crane. “It’s not a shortcut, a cargo route or anything. People enjoy using Camillien Houde.”

“It’s beautiful and it should be accessible to all Montrealers, not just a small group of cyclists.”

As of Saturday afternoon, close to 5,000 people signed a petition asking the city to reverse its decision.

Local residents say they think there are other solutions and they want to be consulted before any plan is put into action.

“Going through the mountain, on a ride, especially in the winter when you can’t walk it, because it might be horrible weather etc, it’s a highlight of Montreal,” said Côte-des-Neiges resident Naira Santana. “There are many other solutions and coming to a conclusion this fast, it’s very amateur.”

“You have to present your different plans and you have to consult the city – because the city belongs to the residents, not the mayor or their office.”

The change comes after 18-year-old cyclist, Clément Ouimet, was killed on Camillien Houde last October, when a car struck him.

Many cyclists and pedestrians who use the mountain often are welcoming the city’s new plan.

“As much as they can do to rectify that situation and make this park a park again, instead of a highway, I’m completely in favour of,” said Plateau-Mont-Royal resident Greg Mikkelson.

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for Montreal Mayor, Valérie Plante said “we understand there is a petition against the pilot project but we also see a petition in favour. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion.”