February 6, 2018 10:35 pm
Updated: February 6, 2018 11:42 pm

Portion of Mount Royal to be closed to motorists starting in spring

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Motorists looking to make their way across Mount Royal will not be able to, starting this spring.

According to several reports, the city has announced that a stretch of the road near where Remembrance Road and Camillien-Houde Way meet will be closed to traffic.

The section is between Smith House and Beaver Lake.

“I think it was high time that the city did something to really ensure that the mountain is safe for especially the most vulnerable users,” Gabrielle Anctil, Ghost Bike Montreal spokesperson, said.

It’s welcome news for cycling activists, but Anctil believes more can be done.

There was an increase in calls to reduce traffic on the mountain after 18-year-old Clément Ouimet was killed in October while riding on Camillien-Houde Way.

“The situation that led to Clément dying last summer is not corrected with the new announcement,” Anctil said. “It’s sad to think that someone needs to die for us to apply measures that we’ve known about for over 20 years.”

Tuesday’s announcement isn’t sitting well for some motorists.

“I think it’s a very bad idea,” Nicole Martel, a motorist, said. “I think it’s going to cause a lot more traffic congestion.”

