Charges contemplated for California man in fatal cyclist accident on Mount Royal

Police told Global News they made a mistake when they announced charges would be laid against a 59-year-old man who was involved in the crash that killed 18-year-old cyclist Clement Ouimet on Mount Royal Oct. 4.

According to both the Crown and Montreal Police, the investigation is ongoing and investigators have not determined that charges would be laid. Initially police indicated they were going to charge the man with criminal negligence resulting in death. The man allegedly performed an illegal U-turn while driving on Camilien-Houde Road when Ouimet collided with the car.

Ouimet sustained serious head injuries and died in hospital around 11 p.m. that night.

The driver remained on the scene of the crash and was cooperative with Montreal police investigators.

The City of Montreal has announced new safety measures for Camilien-Houde Road which includes a reduction in the speed limit which is set to take effect Oct. 20.