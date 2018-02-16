Charges laid in October death of Edmonton man

Four people have been charged in relation to the murder of an Edmonton man last October.

On Oct. 17, 2017, RCMP were called to a rural area of Sturgeon County after a body was found in a ditch.

An autopsy identified the man as Kevin Yellowbird of Edmonton.

READ MORE: Suspicious death: Edmonton man, 27, found dead in ditch near Morinville

Sterling Devon Martin McGilvery, 24, Skylar Taurus McGilvery, 21, Tyler Edmund Fischer, 31, and Cougar Dominique Fafard, 24, all of Edmonton, have all been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The four are scheduled to appear in Morinville Provincial Court on Feb. 22.

The RCMP don’t believe the killing was random and said they are not looking for anymore suspects.

Police also said that Yellowbird’s death is not related to the discovery of two other bodies near Morinville and St. Albert in October and November 2017.

As the matter is now before the courts, RCMP did not release any other details.