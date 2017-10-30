RCMP investigate after farmer finds man’s body north of Edmonton

The discovery of a body in a field in Sturgeon County has prompted an RCMP Major Crime Section investigation.

On Monday night, the RCMP said the body of a man was discovered in the eastern part of the county by a farmer. The RCMP did not say when the body was discovered.

Police said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Morinville RCMP detachment at 780-939-4520 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.