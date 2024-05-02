Menu

Canada

Cape Breton man pleads guilty to possessing police clothing, hats and gear

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2024 3:03 pm
1 min read
N.S. tables legislation to restrict access to surplus police gear
RELATED: Eleven months after the killings that began in Portapique, Nova Scotia has tabled new legislation to restrict public access to surplus police gear. The gunman responsible for the attack ore an RCMP uniform and drove a replica RCMP car. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports. – Mar 11, 2021
A Cape Breton man who had a collection of police uniforms, patches and hats has pleaded guilty to a charge under the province’s Police Identity Management Act.

The provincial law was drafted after a Nova Scotia man disguised as an RCMP officer killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage that ended when he was shot dead by two Mounties north of Halifax on April 19, 2020.

The act prohibits unauthorized individuals from possessing, selling, reproducing and using police items, including uniforms, badges, crests and hats.

Colin James Penny of Millville, N.S., pleaded guilty Wednesday in provincial court in Sydney, N.S.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Cape Breton Regional Police say that on May 11, 2023, officers were dispatched to an apartment in Sydney to investigate a domestic disturbance and that Penny was arrested the next day in Millville, northwest of Sydney.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP provide more details on gunman’s police uniform, replica police car'
Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP provide more details on gunman’s police uniform, replica police car
On May 19, 2023, police confirmed Penny was facing 21 charges after a search of two residences in Millville turned up seven firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and several articles of police clothing and equipment believed to be from the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police.

Investigators say they seized a variety of police paraphernalia including an authentic RCMP uniform, two peak caps, a Mountie’s Stetson and two OPP Stetsons and other OPP gear.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

