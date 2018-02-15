Drugs seized, 6 arrested in 2 marijuana dispensary raids in Moncton: N.B. RCMP

Five men and a woman have been arrested after New Brunswick RCMP raided two marijuana dispensaries in Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday.

Both of the dispensaries were located on Mapleton Road and police say a quantity of marijuana, as well as lab equipment believed to be used for the manufacturing of cannabis oil, were seized from each location.

The six people; a 25-year-old man from Moncton, 22-year-old man from Riverview, 37-year-old man from Moncton, 19-year-old man from Moncton, 33-year-old man from Moncton and a 56-year-old woman from Lakeville have since been released pending future court appearances.

In a press release on Thursday, the Mounties stressed that the dispensaries were operating illegally.

“There is no legal mechanism that allows for medical marijuana dispensaries to sell cannabis to the public,” says Sgt. Louis Robichaud of the Codiac Regional RCMP.

“The products they sell are unregulated. This is dangerous for any customers, because they cannot be sure of the contents or quality of the product they are consuming.”

The six are scheduled to appear in court later this year.