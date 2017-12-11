Here’s where you’ll be buying marijuana in New Brunswick

New Brunswick announced on Monday the name of the retail stores that will sell cannabis to the public — CannabisNB.

The stores will function as a subsidiary of NB Liquor.

“CannabisNB will help us achieve the goals of the legislative framework your government has introduced,” said Finance Minister Cathy Rogers in a press release.

According to the province, a trademark application has been filed for the CannabisNB name.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to sell pot from government stores, will check ID at door

Ahead of the planned legalization of cannabis next year, the province placed a tender for 20 retail location in 15 communities across New Brunswick.

Under the province’s Cannabis Control Act, the minimum age for buying cannabis will be set at 19, with a requirement that users lock up their marijuana when at home.

Advice from other jurisdictions like Colorado and Washington were reportedly used in shaping the province’s framework.

New Brunswick Liquor president Brian Harriman said in October that identification will be checked at the door of all retail locations and all products will be securely under glass.

WATCH: NB government guaranteeing funding for cannabis education but not profits from sales

Online sales will also be available for pickup at a retail store or home delivery.

Nova Scotia and P.E.I. both set their legal age for marijuana at 19 last week, but are taking different paths on how weed will be sold.

P.E.I. will sell marijuana at stand-alone outlets run separately by its liquor commission, while Nova Scotia said pot will be sold alongside alcohol in its provincial liquor stores.

— With files from the Canadian Press