Judge reserves decision in emergency hearing to halt N.S. child refugee deportation

A Federal Court justice in Halifax has reserved his decision following an emergency hearing for a former Somali child refugee who is requesting a temporary halt to deportation proceedings.

Abdoul Abdi never got Canadian citizenship while growing up in foster care in Nova Scotia and was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency after serving five years in prison for multiple offences.

His lawyer Ben Perryman argues Abdi was a ward of the state and the government could have applied for his citizenship but that never happened.

Perryman says the 24-year-old’s deportation proceedings should be put on hold while he pursues a constitutional challenge.