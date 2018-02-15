Luke Wilson hailed a ‘hero’ for pulling woman to safety after fatal crash

Actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.

Wilson was indirectly involved in the car crash on Tuesday night, where Haas also sustained some injuries.

According to local news affiliate KTLA, Wilson was driving in the Pacific Palisades when the Ferrari sideswiped his Toyota SUV and then collided with a BMW. Los Angeles Police Department media relations confirmed the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness says Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after the crash. Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the crash. He told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.

He says Wilson, whose car was only clipped in the three-car collision, “was the hero” and “led the charge” in helping the victims.

He says smoke was everywhere and Wilson feared the woman’s car was about to catch fire. She was screaming but couldn’t get out because her leg was trapped.

“She was crying for help. She obviously didn’t know what was going on. She was very distraught,” Heirigs described.

Wilson figured out they could remove the woman through the back of her car. He and Heirigs got her out.

“I reached in through a window to calm her down,” Heirigs told People. “Luke went around the back, to the trunk of the car. We pried it open, she was able to unbuckle herself, and Luke started to pull her out from the back. We then both carried her to the curb.”

Heirigs had high praise for Wilson. “He was calm. He was definitely a hero, [a] super nice guy,” he said.

The woman is hospitalized with serious injuries. Officials also say Haas was hospitalized but escaped serious injuries following a rollover crash.

Haas’ manager Allen Hobbs says the golfer was treated at a hospital and released. Hobbs says the six-time PGA Tour winner is shaken up and has withdrawn from this week’s Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

The driver of the Ferrari, who died in the crash, has been identified as Mark Gibello, 71.

—With files from the Associated Press