Fantasia Barrino’s nephew killed in shooting

Fantasia Barrino had some devastating news to share, taking to Instagram to reveal that her 18-year-old nephew had passed away.

“Ty 😢 Auntie is So Sorry Baby 💔 RIP to my Oldest Nephew Please Pray for his Mother and my Brother @riccobarrino & his Stepdad,” wrote the American Idol season three winner on Instagram.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials confirmed that Tyquan Barrino (son of the singer’s brother, Ricco) “died of multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday morning following an argument at a Greensboro, North Carolina residential complex that spilled out into the street.”

READ MORE: ‘American Idol’ winner Fantasia Barrino suffers second-degree burns on her arm, cancels concert

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures after arriving on the scene, transporting him to nearby Moses Cone Hospital. Sadly, he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

TMZ reports that police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect, who’s been charged with first degree murder.