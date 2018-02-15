Peterborough using provincial funds for pair of major cycling trail projects

Construction on two major cycling trail projects in Peterborough are set to begin this year.

One of the projects — the Crawford Trail Extension Project — is worth $1 million.

A staff report indicates plans are to convert the recently acquired rail line between Monaghan Road and Townsend Street to a multi-use trail. Phase 1 includes design and construction of the trail between Romaine and Perry streets. Phase 2 will include the design of a railway crossing and trail between Perry and Townsend. Phase 3 features work between Monaghan and Romaine, including a trail crossing.

The staff report recommends around $408,000 be transferred from the 2018 Various Multi-Use Trail Project and the remaining $591,500 come from the Ontario Municipal Community Cycling (OMCC) Program which invests in commuter cycling programs and infrastructure.

In December the city received nearly $842,000 in funding from the OMCC which can cover up to 80 per cent of costs for projects.

The second project is near Lansdowne Street East which will feature a new multi-use trail on the south side between River Road and Ashburnham Drive.

“It will connect with the recently constructed trail between Ashburnham Drive and Willowcreek Plaza,” states a staff report by Wayne Jackson, director of utility services. “This trail will also facilitate connections to the TransCanada Trail serving the Technology Drive Industrial Park and the multi-use trail along Ashburnham Drive to the north.”

The city is allocating $250,000 of the OMCC funds for that trail project.

“These projects were selected because they are close to being ready to be implemented and are not funded through other programs,” Jackson said.

At its meeting on Feb. 19, city council will discuss approving budget transfers of the OMCC funds for the respective projects.

“The OMCC funding announcement represents a significant cash infusion into the city’s commuter trail development program, which will be instrumental in completing the Cycling Network and achieving our targets for increased cycling and walking as outlined in the 2012 Comprehensive Transportation Plan,” the report states.

Peterborough County received $300,000 from the OMCC.