Ontario doubles funding to improve cycling infrastructure, add more bike lanes

The provincial government says it’s pumping $93 million over the next four years to improve cycling infrastructure across Ontario, with the specific aim towards making it safer and more convenient for users.

Minister of Transportation Stephen Del Duca and Minister of Tourism Eleanor McMahon announced Monday that the province is doubling its initial investment of $42.5 million for more bike lanes and bike shares, as part of Ontario’s Climate Change Action plan.

“Cycling is a convenient and sustainable way to get around and that is why were are committed to building more cycling infrastructure to make it easier for people to bike,” Del Duca said in a press release.

“Our government looks forward to continue working with our partners and the cycling community to ensure we create a safe and integrated cycling network.”

Of the $93-million investment for the four-year program, Toronto will receive $25.6 million.

“This is about giving Toronto residents more options to get around the city,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

“Cycling infrastructure and expansion of the bike share program will encourage people to cycle more often, improve safety and provide more travel options.”

The city will use the new funding to expand the Bike Share Toronto system by up to 300 new locations, 3,000 bikes and 6,000 docks.

According to a news release, about 1.5 million people hop on their bikes at least once a week throughout the year in Ontario.

The announcement comes only weeks after city council voted 36-6 in favour of making the Bloor bike lanes permanent.

Statistics show that Bloor Street is the second busiest bike route in the city — second only to Richmond and Adelaide, with Bloor having more than 5,000 cyclists using the route each day.

— With files from David Shum