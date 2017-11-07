Bloor Street bike lanes up for debate at Toronto city council

City councillors will begin debating this week on whether to make the temporary bike lanes on Bloor Street permanent.

The separated bike lanes, a 2.4-kilometre stretch which run from Shaw Street to Avenue Road, were approved by city council in May 2016 and subsequently installed several months later for a one-year test phase.

Data released on the Bloor bike lanes as of June 2017 revealed that cycling volume increased by 49 per cent after the routes were installed.

A feedback survey conducted between Dec. 2016 and May 2017 also found that 75 per cent of people living near the bike lanes believe the cycling corridor provides a safer and more comfortable environment for cyclists.

The bike lanes, however, have been a contentious issue for businesses in the area as some have argued the lane reductions take away parking spaces, delivery options and convenience for customers.

But city staff said data collected by Moneris Solutions Corporation to gauge customer spending habits proved average transactions only decreased marginally in the pilot area.

As for motor vehicle traffic, volume decreased by 16 per cent on Bloor Street, but travel times increased between two to four minutes during the morning and afternoon rush hour.

Statistics show that Bloor Street is the second busiest bike route in the city — second only to Richmond and Adelaide, with Bloor having more than 5,000 cyclists using the route each day.

