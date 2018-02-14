Active shooter reported at Florida high school, police on scene

Police have confirmed an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Deputies from the Coral Springs Police Department are responding to reports of a shooting at 5901 Pine Island Road as of approximately 3:15 p.m. local time. There are reports of multiple injuries, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, though the exact number is still unknown.

The *sheriff’s* office said on Twitter that the school immediately went into lockdown, but has since allowed students to leave the school.* The sheriff’s office also tweeted that it *received reports of multiple injuries; local media reports have reported as many as 20 injuries, citing law enforcement sources.

Emergency vehicles *and tactical units* were on the scene and students were seen coming out of the building with their hands over their heads.

*Shortly after the shooting was reported police* warned teachers and students barricaded inside the school to remain inside until directed by police, and have warned all pedestrians to avoid the area.

Multiple people have been loaded into ambulances and taken away for treatment.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident Wednesday afternoon, offering condolences to the families of those affected by the shooting.

“No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” wrote the president.

He also added that he had spoken to Florida Gov. Rick Scott about the shooting.

