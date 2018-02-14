Florida high school shooting: what we know about alleged shooter Nicolas Cruz

The man arrested in connection to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., has been identified by authorities as Nicolas Cruz.

Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, had been identified as a potential threat to his classmates in the past according to a teacher, the Miami Herald reported.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” Jim Gard told the Miami Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

The math teacher told the paper he taught Cruz last year.

Broward Country Schools Supt. Robert Runcie told reporters on Wednesday that he was not aware of any concerns raised about the suspect.

“We received no warnings,” Runcie told reporters. “Potentially, there could have been signs out there. But we didn’t have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made.”

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed that the shooter was a former student at the school.

“There was a time when he did attend the school,” Israel said. “I don’t know why he left, I don’t know when he left.”

The weapon used in the attack was reportedly an AR-15 chambered in a .223, CNN reported.

No motive has been provided for the attack which left “numerous” people dead.

The attack occurred shortly before the school day at the high school. Hundreds of students rushed into the street after the gunman opened fire. Seventeen people were killed in the shooting.

There have been 18 shootings at U.S. schools in 2018, according to gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety.

* With files from Associated Press and Reuters