Halifax police looking for man who allegedly yelled at boy to get into car

Halifax Regional Police are hoping to speak to a man who allegedly called for a boy to “get in the car” on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the nine-year-old boy was walking in the 0-100 block of Carrington Place in Clayton Park at around 3 p.m. with his sister. The boy reports a man in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, pulled over.

READ: Halifax police looking to speak to man after teen girl offered a ride

The man allegedly rolled down the window and yelled at the boy to “get in the car.”

“The boy ran towards his sister who was walking ahead of him and told her what happened. The boy and girl ran to their residence and told their parents what had occurred,” said police in a news release.

The man is described as white, in his early 20s, with a slim build and a goatee. He was wearing an earring in one ear and a T-shirt with a sweater over it.

Officers want to speak to the man or anyone with information.

They’re also releasing some tips for anyone facing a similar situation:

Run to a safe place or person

Never, ever for any reason, enter the vehicle

Do not approach or walk close to the vehicle or any occupants

When safe to do so, pay attention to the vehicle details: license plate, colour, make, model, what direction it was headed

When safe to do so, pay attention to the vehicle occupant(s): complexion, gender, hair colour and length, hair texture (e.g. curly or straight), age, clothing, facial features

Tips can be submitted to police by calling (902) 490-5020 or through Crime Stoppers.

Follow @RebeccaLau