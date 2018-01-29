Halifax police looking to speak to man after teen girl offered a ride

Halifax Regional Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly offered a teen girl a ride last week in Bedford.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl was walking in the area of Gary Martin Drive and Innovation Drive at around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 23. It’s reported the man, who was in a vehicle, asked if the girl would like a drive to school and “advised her to get in the car.”

When the girl refused, the man drove away on Gary Martin Drive.

The teenager immediately reported the encounter to her family and to school administrators. Police say she was not assaulted or physically injured.

Officers would like to speak to the man and are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020. The man is described as being in his mid-20s, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and no facial hair.