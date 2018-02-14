High School Huddle: crowning curling champions

This edition of High School Huddle covers the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) curling action in Saskatoon.

Students on “A” league teams are battling for city champion titles this week.

The boys’ final pitted Holy Cross against St. Joseph. After five ends, Holy Cross won 10-2 and was crowned city champion.

St. Joseph’s last hope for a city title rested with their mixed team taking on Walter Murray. However, Walter Murray clinched a 5-3 victory and forced another match on Thursday.

In girls’ curling, Bishop J. Mahoney was taking on Centennial. This game came right down to the final shot with Centennial winning 6-5. The two teams will meet again for the title on Thursday.

The top two “A” teams in each league will go on to regional playoffs March 2 and 3 to try and qualify for provincials.

