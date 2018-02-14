Stock Transportation agrees to implement changes at NSUARB hearing
Stock Transportation has agreed to implement several measures recommended at a Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) hearing.
The measures include providing drivers with a card that has the number of a phone line for whistleblowers, putting a greater emphasis on on-board safety, and making sure drivers know they can’t break laws.
The three-day hearing started on Monday.
The intervenors were the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board and the Halifax Regional School Board.
In a ruling released last year, the NSUARB found that Stock committed a number of violations.
The NSUARB will produce a written decision on a future date.
Terri Lowe, Stock’s COO, told reporters asking for a response after the meeting that she would only comment once that decision was released.
