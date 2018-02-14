Canada
February 14, 2018 5:46 pm

Stock Transportation agrees to implement changes at NSUARB hearing

Steve Silva By Video Journalist  Global News

A Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board hearing was held in Halifax on Feb. 14, 2018.

Steve Silva / Global News
Stock Transportation has agreed to implement several measures recommended at a Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) hearing.

The measures include providing drivers with a card that has the number of a phone line for whistleblowers, putting a greater emphasis on on-board safety, and making sure drivers know they can’t break laws.

The three-day hearing started on Monday.

The intervenors were the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board and the Halifax Regional School Board.

In a ruling released last year, the NSUARB found that Stock committed a number of violations.

The NSUARB will produce a written decision on a future date.

Terri Lowe, Stock’s COO, told reporters asking for a response after the meeting that she would only comment once that decision was released.

