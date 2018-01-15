Stock Transportation stripped of charter bus licences

Nova Scotia’s largest school-bus operator has been stripped of its ability to operate its charter bus licences services by the province’s regulator.

As a result, Stock Transportation Ltd., will only be able to carry passengers on its chartered services until the end of the month.

The information comes from a decision by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) that was released on Monday.

Stock’s punishment comes after the discovery of multiple serious violations during a public hearing last year.

Stock was found to have breached the law at least eight times; including asking drivers to falsify driver logs, violating its licences on numerous occasions and carrying hockey teams to games within Nova Scotia and out of province.

Although the company had requested the ability to complete all of its booked chartered buses until September 2018, UARB board member Dawna Ring in her decision, denied the request.

“Stock’s charter services were to be terminated,” wrote Ring. “The Board has already provided two months by which alternate arrangements could have been made.”

The regulator has also restricted Stock’s ability to operate charters where the full trip could cause the drivers to be on-duty for more than 14 hours, or drive more than 13 hours.

The ruling does not affect Stock’s ability to operate its fleet of school buses.

Stock operates around 500 vehicles, and 98 per cent of its business is centered on providing school bus services to the Halifax Regional School Board, the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board and the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial.