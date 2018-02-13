Halifax activist surpasses fundraising goal to bring black youth to see ‘Black Panther’

A Halifax activist’s effort to bring hundreds of black youth to watch the upcoming Black Panther movie has raised double its original fundraising goal.

Quentrel Provo initially launched the GoFundMe campaign in hopes of collecting enough money to buy 200 tickets.

In five days, he was able to raise $7,000 — enough to take 400 youth to the movie.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “It’s been very heartwarming, very successful.”

The Hollywood movie features the first black superhero and a mainly black cast, which is rare for a movie of this scale. Provo told Global News he wanted to inspire black youth locally and include a discussion after the film so kids could share their dreams for their futures.

Similar events are being held in other North American cities.

Provo says he has already been approached by teachers, youth leaders and even parents who are interested in having their children attend the movie.

“I’m trying to make it where we get different black youth from different communities, so that it’s spread out,” he said.

