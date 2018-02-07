Halifax man working on fundraiser for ‘Black Panther’ screening for young black kids

A Halifax man is working on a fundraiser to bring about 200 young black kids together to watch the upcoming Black Panther movie.

“This is something that the little kids can be inspired by, especially little black kids from our communities,” said Quentrel Provo on Wednesday.

The movie features the first black superhero and a mostly black cast, a rarity on the silver screen for movies of this scale.

Provo is an activist known for the annual march, Stop the Violence Spread the Love.

Part of the event will include a discussion afterward to hear what the kids want to do when they get older.

“If you want to be a doctor, lawyer, actor, you can get there, you can be the lead in a movie,” Provo said.

Similar events are being held in other North American cities.

“We are in 2018, it matters more now because diversity matters, representation matters,” Fabienne Colas said in Montreal in a Skype interview. Colas is the president of the Halifax Black Film Festival.

“Everybody deserves a voice,” she said.

She said she thinks the movie, which has been well-received by critics, will do well financially.

Colas said other people in the business, including Shonda Rhimes and John Boyega, have shown that work from black people can sell.

Provo plans to start a GoFundMe campaign to help raise the funds.