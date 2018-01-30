‘Black Panther’ first reactions: Marvel movie gets A+ reviews so far

“Incredible” and “kinetic” are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel’s Black Panther.

The film from director Ryan Coogler had its first screenings Monday night and a premiere in Los Angeles. Official reviews won’t go out until Feb. 6, but audiences at the select screenings were able to share non-spoiler reactions on social media.

The film’s cast includes Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o. It follows T’Challa (Boseman) after the death of his father, the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, and his ascension to the throne.

The Los Angeles Times’ Jen Yamato wrote that it is the first Marvel movie about something real.

“Black Panther is incredible, kinetic, purposeful,” Yamato wrote. “A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people.”

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018

“I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back,” tweeted Mashable critic Angie Han. “Solid action, smart story, tons of personality.”

#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. 💜🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCL — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 30, 2018

Han and Vulture editor Kyle Buchanan both singled out Letitia Wright for her character Shuri, T’Challa’s inventor sister. Many spoke highly of Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, a villain, and Danai Gurira’s warrior character Okoye too.

A few called it Marvel’s most political film to date.

Others were more tempered like writer Dave Schilling who says, “Black Panther is not the best Marvel movie. It’s not the worst Marvel movie. It’s an entertaining movie.”

Instant Twitter reactions for these movies are problematic, because everyone wants as much attention as possible for their tweets, which encourages mindless hyperbole. Black Panther is not the best Marvel movie. It’s not the worst Marvel movie. It’s an entertaining movie. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) January 30, 2018

IndieWire critic David Ehrlich wrote that it’s, “Like a Marvel movie but better. The action is predictably awful, but this is the first MCU film that has an actual sense of identity & history & musicality.”

BLACK PANTHER is like a Marvel movie, but better. the action is predictably awful, but this is the first MCU film that has an actual sense of identity & history & musicality. Wakanda is alive. whole cast is great but the women (and the war rhinos) steal the show — Danai Gurira! — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 30, 2018

Los Angeles Times’ Tre’vell Anderson compared the emotional highs to those in Wonder Woman. “I don’t even like superhero movies but THIS IS IT!” he tweeted. “I feel like I felt after watching Wonder Woman BUT BETTER! Like. Wow. I’m amazed!”

I don’t even like superhero movies but THIS IS IT! I feel like I felt after watching Wonder Woman BUT BETTER! Like. Wow. Im amazed! #BlackPanther — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves. This world’s livelihood is in our blood. pic.twitter.com/FscW1hWbI6 — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

“The representation of Black women in #BlackPanther made me feel seen,” tweeted film critic ReBecca Theodore-Vachon. “Seen in a way other superhero movies have not done well.”

And the representation of Black women in #BlackPanther made me feel seen. Seen in a way other superhero movies have not done well. pic.twitter.com/xrzVP5SLu6 — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018

Insecure actress Issa Rae said that Jordan is “the best villain that I’ve ever seen in my life.” She also said that she is inspired by the movie.

Other celebrities and critics took to Twitter to share their reactions to the highly anticipated Marvel film.

Black Panther. So very good. I cheered and laughed and pumped my fist. I’ve never seen a super hero movie like it. Everybody involved with it deserves a medal and a high five. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 30, 2018

Extraordinary work by Ryan Coogler and company! #BlackPanther #WakandaForever! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 30, 2018

#marvel does it again with 'Black Panther'. Very impressed with the story and filmmaking. @michaelb4jordan absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki. Also @DanaiGurira kicks so much ass and I loved every second of it. Going to make serious $. pic.twitter.com/YBrg2x3Nnz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018

I’ve been to Wakanda, and I may never recover. I am so grateful that our young people will see this film and their minds will be transformed. Congratulations #RyanCoogler —you did that! #blackpantherpremiere #blackpanther — Vanessa K. De Luca (@Vanessa_KDeLuca) January 30, 2018

Believe the hype. Believe the buzz. Believe the words “cultural phenomenon.” #blackpanther is about to blow minds and take names. My God. Where to even begin. Long live the King. pic.twitter.com/cECg2mxnKw — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 30, 2018

So you know how #ThorRagnorok was called the best reviewed Marvel movie to date — yeah, doesn't hold a candle to #BlackPanther. The movie has heart, well-developed characters and the emotional depth to keep you invested in all of the characters. And Michael B. Jordan, wow. — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther also has as great villain, which can been tough for superhero movies to get right. Actually, I cared a lot about many of the characters. — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) January 30, 2018

black panther was beautiful. we should keep celebrating. who’s out here? — donald (@donaldglover) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER, my goodness. — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 30, 2018

Black Panther was incredible, and powerful and everything we need right now. The words “cultural phenomenon” have never felt more appropriate. Everyone pleaseeeee do yourself a favor and go see it. — Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) January 30, 2018

Black Panther hits theatres on Feb. 16.

