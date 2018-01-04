Kendrick Lamar to produce ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack

Kendrick Lamar and Anthony (Top Dawg) Tiffith will curate and produce the soundtrack for the upcoming Black Panther film.

Black Panther: The Album will feature music from and inspired by the Marvel Studios’ film.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture,” Lamar said in a statement. “I’m truly honoured to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

Lamar hinted at his involvement in the soundtrack during a music video for his song, Love., which was released on Dec. 22.

The words “B.Panther Soundtrack Coming Soon” are written on a clapperboard in the music video.

Lamar released the first single from Black Panther: The Album on Jan. 4. The single, titled All the Stars, is a collaboration between Lamar and his labelmate SZA.

WARNING: This song contains explicit language.

In 2017, Lamar released his latest album, Damn, while SZA released her debut album, CTRL.

Both earned several Grammy nominations for their work, with Lamar earning seven, including Album of the Year, and SZA earning five, including Best New Artist.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett.

“I am honoured to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store,” Coogler said.

Tiffith added: “Working on such a powerful movie is a great opportunity. We’re always working on new goals at TDE, so teaming up with Disney, Marvel Studios and the Black Panther film makes perfect sense.”

Black Panther will be in theatres on Feb. 16.

Watch the trailer in the video above.