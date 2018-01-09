New ‘Black Panther’ trailer warns ‘a war is coming’

The latest Black Panther movie trailer features a look at Andy Serkis‘ and Michael B. Jordan’s villains, backed by a new song from Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples.

The new footage, released with the launch of advance ticket sales, features new shots of Wakanda’s warriors in combat and Jordan’s Erik Killmonger delivering some sinister dialogue.

“You’re telling me the king of a third world country runs around in a bulletproof catsuit?” Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross asks at the beginning of the latest trailer.

The trailer shows Serkis’ Ulysses Klaue using his vibranium-enhanced prosthetic to blast through the wall of a casino.

Viewers also get to see more of several other characters including Angela Bassett’s Ramonda and Forest Whitaker’s Zuri.

The new trailer dropped during the college football National Championship game Monday night after Lamar closed his halftime performance with two words: “Black Panther.”

He performed DNA., ELEMENT., and HUMBLE. before closing with All The Stars, his collaboration with SZA from the Black Panther soundtrack.

Lamar was teasing the upcoming Marvel movie, whose soundtrack he executive produced.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Black Panther

Many viewers voiced their excitement for the film on Twitter.

Me: I’m not going to watch anymore #BLACKPANTHER trailers cause I don’t want to spoil the movie for me.#BlackPanther trailer plays

Me: #BlackPantherSoLIT pic.twitter.com/YU01vJYZY9 — BRIΔN G. (@803BG) January 9, 2018

I need this movie & these kitties in my apt ASAP #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/b9bPHT2tJ8 — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) January 9, 2018

Happy to hear Vince Staples’ music in the latest #BlackPanther trailer. Big Fish Theory’s soundscape was soundtrack material. — rayneutron (@RayNeutron) January 9, 2018

Me every time is see a Black Panther trailer#BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/JVLE5ERHgz — Dwayne M (@dwayne_pg) January 9, 2018

That #BlackPanther trailer didn’t show me nothing I didn’t already see and I’m still hype — Ali In His Prime (@Lambo_Dreamz) January 9, 2018

When you see the new #BlackPanther trailer and tix have gone on sale! pic.twitter.com/YeiiSCDm8X — WillPolk ⚡#IDONTMIND (@willmpolk) January 9, 2018

How am I supposed to sleep after watching the newest trailer for #BlackPanther I'm too geeked and hyped up now!!👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vgyDt6jS4C — comicgirl (@mattmurdocswife) January 9, 2018

@MarvelStudios @Kevfeige Hey I was watching the new TV spot for #BlackPanther & it was so on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 that it caused my phone to literally catch on fire & explode. I now demand that you pay my hospital bills & get me a new phone so please DM me now https://t.co/ADByVbUn7u — Jacob Dominguez (@SonofSunday) January 9, 2018

Trump gets booed, Kendrick Lamar gets a standing ovation, and we get an exclusive preview of Black Panther. Good evening! #NationalChampionship — Jemisha (@JemiSHaaaZzz) January 9, 2018

February 16th (and all over the world) we need y’all to do the below for #BlackPanther #letsmakehistory pic.twitter.com/Ck9p9nUydc — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) January 9, 2018

Things I’m excited about:

1. Black Panther

2. Stan Lee’s cameo in Black Panther — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 9, 2018

What a time to be alive #BlackPanther https://t.co/eiZaLP9yHa — Arisa Cox (@arisacox) January 9, 2018

Directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther is the official solo debut of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa – who first appeared in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

“Black Panther” opens in Canadian theatres on Feb. 16.

Watch the newest trailer in the video above.