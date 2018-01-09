New ‘Black Panther’ trailer warns ‘a war is coming’
The latest Black Panther movie trailer features a look at Andy Serkis‘ and Michael B. Jordan’s villains, backed by a new song from Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples.
The new footage, released with the launch of advance ticket sales, features new shots of Wakanda’s warriors in combat and Jordan’s Erik Killmonger delivering some sinister dialogue.
“You’re telling me the king of a third world country runs around in a bulletproof catsuit?” Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross asks at the beginning of the latest trailer.
READ MORE: ‘Black Panther’ trailer: Electric new footage sets internet ablaze
The trailer shows Serkis’ Ulysses Klaue using his vibranium-enhanced prosthetic to blast through the wall of a casino.
Viewers also get to see more of several other characters including Angela Bassett’s Ramonda and Forest Whitaker’s Zuri.
The new trailer dropped during the college football National Championship game Monday night after Lamar closed his halftime performance with two words: “Black Panther.”
READ MORE: Kendrick Lamar to produce ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack
He performed DNA., ELEMENT., and HUMBLE. before closing with All The Stars, his collaboration with SZA from the Black Panther soundtrack.
Lamar was teasing the upcoming Marvel movie, whose soundtrack he executive produced.
WATCH BELOW: The latest on Black Panther
Many viewers voiced their excitement for the film on Twitter.
Directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther is the official solo debut of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa – who first appeared in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.
“Black Panther” opens in Canadian theatres on Feb. 16.
Watch the newest trailer in the video above.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.