Edmonton police searching for ‘dangerous offender’

Edmonton police are looking for a man they consider to be a dangerous offender after they couldn’t locate him on Sunday.

Wilfred Morris Souvie is wanted for three counts of breach of probation and one count of mischief under $5,000.

The 30-year-old is six-foot-one, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of skulls on both arms and across his chest, and a scar under his left eye and two circular burn scars on his left forearm.

Police said anyone who spots Souvie should not approach him, and instead, police should be notified immediately.

Souvie is known to police for previous violent crimes.

A search on The Canadian Legal Information Institute website says Souvie pleaded guilty in 2009 to two charges related to the abduction and attack of an Edmonton man in 2006.

According to court documents, Souvie and an accomplice kidnapped a man, identified only as J.D., and forced him into a truck. The documents said they took him to a home where they tied him up and punched him 20 times and sliced his cheek open with a 10-inch serrated knife while trying to get information on the whereabouts of another man.

When Souvie and the accomplice left to allegedly get drugs, J.D. was able to escape the home and flag down a passing driver. He was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital where he received treatment, including several stitches to his face and staples in his leg.

Souvie has also been listed on Edmonton’s Most Wanted list at least twice – in 2015 and 2016.