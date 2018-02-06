Police release sketch of suspect in west Edmonton kidnapping attempt

Nearly three weeks after a man tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in west Edmonton, police have released a composite sketch of the suspect they are looking for.

At about 8 a.m. on Jan. 17, the teen got off a bus in the area of 165 Street and 87 Avenue when she was followed by an unknown passenger on the same bus. According to police, when she tried crossing the street in the area of 163 Street and 83 Avenue, the man reportedly grabbed her from behind. The girl broke free and the suspect ran away.

On Monday, police said the suspect is a man in his 40s. He is missing some of his upper teeth and has a birthmark or tattoo on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a dark, puffy winter coat and grey sweatpants. He was also wearing a black balaclava with an oval opening.

According to police, investigators believe the attempted kidnapping was an isolated incident and say no similar incidents have been reported since.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.