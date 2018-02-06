Crime
February 6, 2018 6:13 pm

Police release sketch of suspect in west Edmonton kidnapping attempt

By Online journalist  Global News

On Monday, police released a composite sketch of a suspect believed to be involved in an attempted kidnapping in west Edmonton on Jan. 17.

Supplied by EPS
A A

Nearly three weeks after a man tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in west Edmonton, police have released a composite sketch of the suspect they are looking for.

At about 8 a.m. on Jan. 17, the teen got off a bus in the area of 165 Street and 87 Avenue when she was followed by an unknown passenger on the same bus. According to police, when she tried crossing the street in the area of 163 Street and 83 Avenue, the man reportedly grabbed her from behind. The girl broke free and the suspect ran away.

On Monday, police said the suspect is a man in his 40s. He is missing some of his upper teeth and has a birthmark or tattoo on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a dark, puffy winter coat and grey sweatpants. He was also wearing a black balaclava with an oval opening.

According to police, investigators believe the attempted kidnapping was an isolated incident and say no similar incidents have been reported since.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
163 Street
165 Street
83 Avenue
87 Avenue
and 83 Avenue
Attempted Kidnapping
Crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
police said the susp
the man reportedly grabbed her from behind. The girl broke free and the suspect fled on foot. On Monday

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News