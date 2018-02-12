Crime
February 12, 2018 2:35 pm
Updated: February 12, 2018 2:39 pm

Thief steals woman’s phone on Calgary LRT, demands money to get it back: police

By Digital Content Coordinator  770 CHQR

Calgary police have released photos of a man they allege stole a woman's cellphone and demanded money for it.

Provided by the Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are searching for a man who they allege stole a woman’s cellphone and then demanded she pay him for it.

Investigators say the man was on the same southbound train as the woman as it approached Southland Station at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Police said the suspect grabbed the woman’s phone as he was exiting the train.

She chased after the man, who told her she’d need to pay him before he returned the phone.

Investigators said the pair went to a bank not far from the station and the woman withdrew cash to pay the man.

The man returned the phone and fled the area, they said.

Police said the suspect was reported to have been wearing a black jacket, black hat with a white logo, sunglasses and dark pants with light brown boots.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

