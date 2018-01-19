Nova Scotia man charged with extortion and fabricating evidence

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man from Eel Brook, N.S., with extortion and fabricating evidence after an investigation that lasted several months.

Andrew Chetwynd, 33, faces charges of public mischief, fabricating evidence and extortion.

READ MORE: Police charge Halifax teen in alleged assault, killing of a dog

According to police, RCMP began an investigation in March 2017 after a woman approached police, informing them that she had been contact by someone who was demanding money from her.

She was told by a man that he was in possession of a computer she once owned and that she needed to pay him to recover some photos he had found on the computer, which were child pornography.

Police investigated and found that no photos had ever existed on the computer and that Chetwynd had attempted to make it look as though they did.

As a result of the RCMP investigation Chetwynd was arrested on Jan. 17.

WATCH: Prominent Leaside businessmen say they’re being targeted by extortionist

He has since been released on conditions, which includes having no contact with the victim.

Chetwynd is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Feb. 12.