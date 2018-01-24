Northwoods Inn owner heading to trial on sexual assault, extortion charges

A Saskatoon motel owner is heading to trial on sexual assault and extortion charges.

John Pontes, the owner and general manager of Northwood Inns and Suites on Idylwyld Drive, was charged last November with sexual assault, extortion, and uttering threats to cause death.

READ MORE: Saskatoon man accused of extorting tenants for sexual favours

Related Saskatoon hotel owner fined for human rights breach

It is alleged Pontes extorted tenants for sexual favours.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The charges were laid after an eight-month long investigation by Saskatoon police.

Pontes has maintained his innocence and was released from custody on $2,000 bail days after his arrest.

READ MORE: Northwoods Inn owner accused of extorting tenants for sex acts granted bail

In 2014, Pontes was fined $45,000 in fines, damages and lost earnings resulting from a complaint to the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission by a former hotel clerk.

A two-day trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 10.

With files from Ryan Kessler