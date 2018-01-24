Crime
January 24, 2018 9:53 am
Updated: January 24, 2018 9:55 am

Northwoods Inn owner heading to trial on sexual assault, extortion charges

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

John Pontes, the owner of Northwoods Inn, is heading to trial on charges of extorting tenants for sexual favours.

Dayne Winter / Global News
A Saskatoon motel owner is heading to trial on sexual assault and extortion charges.

John Pontes, the owner and general manager of Northwood Inns and Suites on Idylwyld Drive, was charged last November with sexual assault, extortion, and uttering threats to cause death.

It is alleged Pontes extorted tenants for sexual favours.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The charges were laid after an eight-month long investigation by Saskatoon police.

Pontes has maintained his innocence and was released from custody on $2,000 bail days after his arrest.

In 2014, Pontes was fined $45,000 in fines, damages and lost earnings resulting from a complaint to the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission by a former hotel clerk.

A two-day trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 10.

With files from Ryan Kessler

