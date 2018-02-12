Man stabbed at College subway station, suspect in custody

Toronto police have one person in custody after a stabbing at College Street subway station.

Responding officers got the call just after 12:40 p.m. on Monday, and upon arrival encountered a man with a serious stab wound on the southbound Line 1 subway platform.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident shut down Line 1 for about 20 minutes between Bloor and Union stations before service resumed bypassing College Station for clean up and an investigation.

“The man was unconscious but breathing just before being transported by paramedics,” Toronto Police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told Global News Radio 640 Toronto. “The information we had from our forensics team on scene is that there was a lot of blood.”

Police said officers recovered an undisclosed weapon from a male suspect upon the arrest.

“TTC special constables searched the platform and found a man they believed to be responsible,” Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said. “There was a brief foot pursuit and a brief struggle.”

