Veteran comedian Louie Anderson brings his ‘PG’ routine to Kingston

Veteran comedian Louie Anderson brings his family-friendly stand-up comedy routine to Kingston Monday night. According to the long-time comic, his routine will feature a mix of old and new material.

“I think what people can expect is all the ‘f-words,'” Anderson said of his Kingston show. “Food, family, fun, being over 50.”

He adds that it’s tough to be a stand-up comic today, compared to when he first started. He feels like there’s always someone ready to criticise a routine — even if it’s meant to be light-hearted.

“I think you have to be careful because I think we’ve gotten a heightened awareness,” Anderson said. “There is a group out there, that you know, that is kind of a watchdog for what people are saying.”

“I think people should be able to talk about whatever they want, as long as they’re not out to hurt or degrade people.”

The former Family Feud host is making his first visit to Kingston, but is no stranger to performing north of the border.

“I love Canada. I grew up in Minnesota, and if the guy who had drawn the map sneezed, I might have become a Canadian,” Anderson joked.

Anderson is entering his 40th year as a stand-up comic. Tonight’s show at the Grand Threatre gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.