Dave Chappelle defends Louis C.K., jokes about Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein in standup special

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Netflix released a brand new standup special from Dave Chappelle on New Year’s Eve called The Bird Revelation, and now the comedian is taking heat for comments defending Louis C.K. and joking about Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and other prominent men revealed to have sexually harassed or assaulted people.

Referring to allegations against C.K., Chappelle said of recent allegations against numerous men, they were “the only ones that made me laugh.”

“It’s terrible, I know it’s terrible,” Chappelle said. “Ladies, you are right. But at the same time… they took everything from Louis. I think it might be disproportionate. I can’t tell. This is where it’s hard to be a man.”

The 44-year-old also added that female comedians who left the business after being harassed by C.K. gave up too easily. “You think if Louis C.K. j***ed off in front of Dr. [Martin Luther] King, he’d be like, ‘I can’t continue this movement?” he said. “I’m sorry, but the freedom of black people must be stopped. I didn’t know this n**** was going to pull his d*** out and j*** off like this. I thought we were going to get a couple of drinks and chill.’”

“Show business is just harder than that. Them women sounded like, I hate to say it, they sounded weak,” Chappelle continued. “I know it sounds f***ed up and I’m not supposed to say that, but one of these ladies was like, ‘Louis C.K. was masturbating while I was on the phone with him.’ B****, you don’t know how to hang up the phone? How the hell are you going to survive in show business if this is an actual obstacle to your dreams? I know Louis is wrong, I’m just saying, I’m held to a higher standard of accountability than these women are.”

Joking about allegations by actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey was sexually inappropriate with him as a child, Chappelle said that Rapp “grew up to be gay anyway.”

“Kevin Spacey sniffed that s*** out like a truffle pig, and not to victim-blame, but it seems like the kind of situation that a gay 14-year-old kid would get himself into,” Chappelle added.

Chappelle also joked about the accusations against Weinstein, saying, “Yeah, he rapes. I’m not sure this f***er has a choice,” and adding, “If it was Brad Pitt doing that s***, you wouldn’t have heard a peep.”

At another point in the special, Chappelle took aim at the transgender community.

“You know who hates me the most? The transgender community. I didn’t realize how bad it was. These motherf***ers are really mad about that last Netflix special,” he said. “It’s tough man, I don’t know what to do about it ’cause I like them. I always have. Never had a problem with them. Ya know, just f***ing around. And a matter of fact I think I make fun of everybody, and I mean as a group of people they have to admit… it’s kind of f***ing hilarious man.”

Adding that he was trying to be more understanding, Chappelle said, “I do understand that life is hard, and that those types of choices do not disqualify you from a life with dignity and happiness and safety.”

Responding to controversy sparked by Chappelle’s comments in the special, comedian Norm Macdonald told TMZ that Chappelle is the “greatest comedian on earth,” and actor Adam Devine said that criticizing him is off limits because he is “royalty.”