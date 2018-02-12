Investigation continues after explosion at commercial complex in Mississauga

A section of road in Mississauga, Ont., remains closed to traffic following an explosion at a commercial complex that injured three people over the weekend.

Police and fire crews were called to the area of Dundas and Hurontario streets at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after reports of a fire and explosion.

Mississauga fire chief Tim Beckett said three people were located on the roof of the building when first responders arrived on scene.

“We did a ladder operation rescue to pluck them off that roof and bring them down to safety where they were assessed by Peel paramedics,” Beckett said on Sunday.

READ MORE: Dozens of residents displaced after explosion in Mississauga

Authorities said one man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a woman and child both sustained minor injuries. Beckett told reporters on Sunday that all three are recovering well.

Two other people were assessed by paramedics but released at the scene.

Officials said the north end of the commercial complex collapsed and the blast caused damage to apartments and businesses nearby. Residents living in the building were told to leave as a precaution.

The Mississauga Fire chief estimated around 50 people were displaced because of the explosion and directed to Mississauga Valley Community Centre for shelter.

It’s not clear when they’ll be allowed to return home.

VIDEO: Explosion rips through strip mall in Mississauga

Meanwhile, Peel District School Board said TL Kennedy Secondary School on Hurontario Street is closed on Monday as crews secure the building and make sure it is safe.

Police said Hurontario street will remain closed between Hillcrest Avenue and Dundas Street for the investigation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Mississauga Fire have yet to determine the cause of the explosion.

MFES operations at Hurontario Incident will continue overnight. Hurontario will remain closed between Hillcrest and Dundas remain clear of the area. — Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) February 12, 2018

IMPORTANT: TL Kennedy SS, @TLKLife, will be CLOSED to all staff and students tomorrow, Feb. 12, as precaution due to an explosion at a nearby building. Updates will be posted to the school website. Please RT. @PeelPoliceMedia pic.twitter.com/HZ9Xc82cmm — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) February 11, 2018

https://twitter.com/PeelPoliceMedia/status/962837278967070720

—With a file from Erica Vella