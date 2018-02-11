Explosion in Mississauga leaves 3 injured including one child
A A
Two people and one child have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a commercial business building in Mississauga Sunday morning.
Police were called to the area of Dundas and Hurontario Streets at 7:30 a.m.
One man has serious, non-life threatening injuries and a woman and child both sustained minor injuries.
All three people have been transported to hospital.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.