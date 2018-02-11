Canada
Explosion in Mississauga leaves 3 injured including one child

Two people and one child have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a commercial business building in Mississauga Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Dundas and Hurontario Streets at 7:30 a.m.

One man has serious, non-life threatening injuries and a woman and child both sustained minor injuries.

All three people have been transported to hospital.

More to come.

