Weather forces cancellation of women’s snowboard slopestyle qualifier

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Qualification for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics women’s snowboard slopestyle final was cancelled on Sunday due to strong winds at the Phoenix Snow Park venue.

Qualifying, which had been scheduled to start shortly after the men’s final that was affected by strong cross-winds, was cancelled after a 40 minute delay.

Fans gathered in the -13 Celsius conditions were left disappointed after the announcement was made shortly after 2 p.m. local time. The event had been due to start at 1:30 p.m.

There will now be no qualification for the event and all 27 athletes go straight into Monday’s final.

The cancellation follows an earlier decision to postpone the final of the men’s Alpine skiing downhill until Thursday.