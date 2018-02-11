Sports
February 11, 2018 12:57 am

Weather forces cancellation of women’s snowboard slopestyle qualifier

By Staff Reuters

An Olympics official works on the slope after the women’s snowboard slopestyle qualification round was cancelled due to heavy wind.

Reuters/Issei Kato
A A

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Qualification for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics women’s snowboard slopestyle final was cancelled on Sunday due to strong winds at the Phoenix Snow Park venue.

Qualifying, which had been scheduled to start shortly after the men’s final that was affected by strong cross-winds, was cancelled after a 40 minute delay.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Canada’s Max Parrot wins silver, Mark McMorris bronze in men’s snowboard slopestyle at 2018 Winter Games

Fans gathered in the -13 Celsius conditions were left disappointed after the announcement was made shortly after 2 p.m. local time. The event had been due to start at 1:30 p.m.

There will now be no qualification for the event and all 27 athletes go straight into Monday’s final.

READ MORE: High winds push back men’s downhill event to Thursday at Pyeongchang Games

The cancellation follows an earlier decision to postpone the final of the men’s Alpine skiing downhill until Thursday.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
2018 Winter Olympics
Olympic Games
Olympics
olympics 2018
PyeongChang 2018
Pyeongchang Games
South Korea Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News