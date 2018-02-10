Canada’s Max Parrot wins silver, Mark McMorris bronze in men’s snowboard slopestyle at 2018 Winter Games

Max Parrot nabbed a silver medal and Mark McMorris bronze in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event at the 2018 Winter Games, giving Canada its first two medals in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Parrot, 23, captured silver with his best score of 86.00 while McMorris, 24, captured bronze with his best score of 85.20. The pair finished behind Redmond Gerard of the U.S. who won gold with his best score of 87.16.

Parrot, of Bromont, Que., came back from behind to land on the podium after falling during his first two runs of the finals.

READ MORE: Snowboarder Mark McMorris keeps breaking bones and winning medals

Regina’s McMorris was clinging to first place before Gerard claimed the gold on his final run.

Canadians Tyler Nicholson and Sebastien Toutant placed 7th and 11th respectively.

WATCH: Team Canada’s Olympic medal hopes for men’s hockey

It’s the second Olympic bronze for McMorris, who is coming back from life-threatening injuries suffered in a backcountry crash less than a year ago.

McMorris broke his jaw and left arm, ruptured his spleen, suffered a pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed lung as a result of the crash.

–with a file from Leslie Young