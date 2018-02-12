This week on Focus Montreal: February 10

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

It airs Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who they met on this week’s program:

Luc Lavoie’s tell-all book

Once spokesperson for Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, 62-year-old Luc Lavoie has published a new book, out this week.

His tell-all covers everything from his adventures as a young man travelling the world, to navigating crisis management for Mulroney and Lucien Bouchard.

Global’s senior anchor Jamie Orchard sat down with Luc Lavoie.

Jane and Finch, the movie

It’s the story of a single mother and a reformed drug dealer, inspired by Toronto’s notorious intersection Jane and Finch.

Concordia University graduate Karina Lafayette wrote the film of the same name and is now launching a crowdfunding campaign to fund it.

Lafayette spoke to Global News about her latest project.

The Juliette behind chocolate restaurants Juliette et Chocolat

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a box of chocolates and it’s probably safe to say there are few people in Montreal who like chocolate more than Juliette Brun.

Brun is the founder of the popular chocolate-themed restaurants, Juliette et Chocolat.

Of French origin, Brun was born in Brazil but grew up in Washington.

She moved to Montreal 20 years ago to study commerce at McGill University.

She grew up with a sweet tooth and decided to parlay that love for chocolate into a career.

Global’s Amanda Jelowicki sat down with her.